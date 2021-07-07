The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Up to $927.92

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $927.92, but opened at $955.19. The Boston Beer shares last traded at $945.01, with a volume of 1,515 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,280.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,059.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,922,975. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

