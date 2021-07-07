The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $927.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,059.68. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $550.09 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total value of $2,574,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,922,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,222.87.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

