The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Lowered to “Sell” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Alkaline Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTER opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

