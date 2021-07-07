Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Short Interest Update

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 79.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. Textron has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

