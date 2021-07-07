Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

