Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 19,800 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,951 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,925 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,789,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after acquiring an additional 451,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.