Teton Advisors Inc. Has $321,000 Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after buying an additional 1,149,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $27,225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 792,692 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth about $20,507,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 171.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

