Teton Advisors Inc. Has $209,000 Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 50.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Luxfer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Luxfer by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Luxfer by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $626.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

