Teton Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 20,000 comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in comScore by 3.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,692,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 208,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 374,761 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,705,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 652,080 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter worth about $4,784,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 96,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. comScore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $382.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. comScore’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCOR. Craig Hallum began coverage on comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

