Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,555 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.13% of Terminix Global worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. Terminix Global’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

