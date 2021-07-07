Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Emmett J. Wood Sells 4,407 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $145,519.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 436,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,412,305.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 802.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

