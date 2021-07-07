Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.49. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $35.00.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.