Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 4,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 98,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

A number of research firms have commented on TCLRY. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Technicolor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Technicolor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Technicolor SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home.

