Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TM17. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Team17 Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Team17 Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

TM17 traded up GBX 32.50 ($0.42) on Friday, reaching GBX 812.50 ($10.62). 533,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,799. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a one year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 703.53.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

