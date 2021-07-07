TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after acquiring an additional 392,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,688,000 after purchasing an additional 107,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $200,655,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,747,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,875,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,290,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.