TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,500 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 66.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,294,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,229,000 after buying an additional 160,457 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,376,000 after acquiring an additional 122,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLXS opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

