TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,000 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Kemper worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter worth $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at $204,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Kemper stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

