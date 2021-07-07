TD Asset Management Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.16.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

