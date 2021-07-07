TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$61.93. TC Energy shares last traded at C$61.91, with a volume of 5,298,700 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. CSFB boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.16. The stock has a market cap of C$60.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.95.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.31%.

In other news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total transaction of C$132,014.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,637.48. Insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $198,319 in the last ninety days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

