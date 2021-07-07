Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. decreased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,310 shares during the period. Taylor Morrison Home comprises about 3.8% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $36,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 60,268 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

TMHC traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,039,120 shares of company stock worth $33,022,633 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

