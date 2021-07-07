Tastemaker Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 7th (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Tastemaker Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 7th. Tastemaker Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Tastemaker Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMKRU opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

