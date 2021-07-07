TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

