Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,127 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 36.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

