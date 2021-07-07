Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Shares Sold by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135,820 shares during the quarter. Talend makes up 5.7% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 4.04% of Talend worth $83,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Talend in the first quarter worth about $1,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Talend by 1,500.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 394,072 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Talend in the first quarter worth about $1,384,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Talend by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 83,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth about $10,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND remained flat at $$65.62 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,428. Talend S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

