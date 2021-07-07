Swap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,489.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. Swap has a market cap of $351,483.63 and $1,489.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00050659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00133875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00166013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,614.35 or 1.00003703 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.07 or 0.00982481 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,530,366 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.