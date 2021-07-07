Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 118.50 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.55). 2,113,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,003,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.54).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £959.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a GBX 1.47 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

