Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to post $93.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.40 million and the lowest is $75.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $10.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 799.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $451.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $396.58 million to $523.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $820.88 million, with estimates ranging from $738.71 million to $985.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,611. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

