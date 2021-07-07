Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,437 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,649,000 after buying an additional 408,329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 60.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,455 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,389 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 15.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,372,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,997,000 after purchasing an additional 321,146 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $176.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.73 and a twelve month high of $178.17.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.