Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Sells 34,908 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 943,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,908 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for 3.8% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $86,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,871. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.34. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $98.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $1,354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,538 shares of company stock valued at $20,561,112 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.