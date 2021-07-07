Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 689,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $28.71. 16,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,220. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $34.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.52.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSVAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.