Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,927 shares during the period. Skyline Champion makes up 1.5% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Skyline Champion worth $35,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of SKY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,666. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 2.17. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.