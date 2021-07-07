Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $27,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Freshpet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Freshpet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Freshpet by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,336. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -645.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.33. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,780,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

