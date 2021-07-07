Stony Point Capital LLC Invests $11.32 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,000. Facebook comprises 3.6% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.55. The stock had a trading volume of 424,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,327,320 shares of company stock worth $751,651,681. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

