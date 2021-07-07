Stony Point Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 118,100 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 118,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,298,000. Cloudflare makes up about 2.7% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 978,593 shares of company stock valued at $81,904,978 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.30. 28,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,571. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of -259.36 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.39.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

