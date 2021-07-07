STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,199,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 426,835 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $45,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $7,630,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,742 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,389,000 after buying an additional 179,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 21,188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.