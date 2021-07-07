Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Textron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $6,065,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,553,000 after purchasing an additional 178,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.21.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

