Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 385.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,822 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,544. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.