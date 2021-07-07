Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 96.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after acquiring an additional 166,863 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $7,237,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $554,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $99,778.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,191 shares of company stock valued at $28,339,006 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $192.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.62. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.67.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.