Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.06 Million Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,051 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after buying an additional 181,804 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,515,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75.

