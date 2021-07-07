Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.06 Million Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,051 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,916,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.75. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

