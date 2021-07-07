Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Textron by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 37,458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,065,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Textron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 369,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Textron stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

