Stifel Financial Corp Buys 115,840 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,840 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

PAVE opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15.

