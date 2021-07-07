Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 311,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,477,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.82% of The Chefs’ Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,365 in the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

