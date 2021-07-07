Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Makes New $6.48 Million Investment in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,014,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 499.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 103,410 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in GTY Technology by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GTY Technology by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,507 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GTYH opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 92.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

