Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $27.16 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,709 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 26,278 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $27,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 163.7% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,569 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Illumina by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,638 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Illumina by 33.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 481,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $185,100,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $474.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.32.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

