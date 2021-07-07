Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 327,263 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,263 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $14,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on VNOM shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

