Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,257,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 773.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,455,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $948.04 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $566.21 and a 12 month high of $949.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 97.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $861.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.26.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

