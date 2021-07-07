Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.19.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $264.98 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $267.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,665 shares of company stock worth $37,443,949. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

