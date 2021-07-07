Stephens Inc. AR Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 317.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

NYSE WHR opened at $217.25 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $130.90 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.51.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

