Stephens Inc. AR Has $6.31 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AON were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,865,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AON by 7,161,633.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 214,849 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

NYSE:AON opened at $237.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.58. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

